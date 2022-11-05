Cousins pull out all the stops to gain dying aunt's fortune in new dark comedy 'The Estate'

HOLLYWOOD -- One of this weekend's new movies is the comedy, "The Estate." It is about some cousins who all want the same thing: Their dying aunt's fortune! She is played by veteran star Kathleen Turner. Her nieces and nephews come out of the woodwork when they hear she is not long for this world. They are looking to get what she is leaving behind. Actor David Duchovny knows there are many parts to this movie that are just wrong... but in best, most fun way possible!

"That's what comedy is, you know? Comedy is the breaking down of the rules of society, you know. And here, we're doing it at a base level," said Duchovny. "It's kind of liberating and it's a fun romp."

The cast loved working with Turner.

"Absolutely. She is a living legend. And she's really an incredible human," said Toni Collette. "She's so honest and so forthright. I love her honesty and her frankness really just to speak the truth."

"She loves it. She loves it so much. And she appreciates good work and good scenes and she doesn't suffer fools if it's not going well," said Rosemarie DeWitt.

The stars had fun with their characters. Duchovny says the pricey tracksuits he wore to play a creepy cousin were perfect. "It was the only time, I have to say, in my career where the clothes really made the man where, once I put the clothes on, I was, like, 'I got this guy.'"

"I love playing a naughty, bad character. I do," said Anna Faris. "I mean, it feels like it's just always a rare treat."

"The Estate" is rated "R." It's in theaters now.