Guilt-free eating? Experts advocate ditching 'cheat day' mentality when dieting

For some people, having a "cheat day" while dieting can mess with their mood. That's why some experts say it's time to ditch that "all or nothing" mindset. Here's why.

They may feel guilty or ashamed, almost as if they've done something wrong. That's why some experts say it's time to ditch the all-or-nothing mindset. The word "cheat" is universally recognized with a negative connotation.

Weight loss experts say using this language around what you eat makes you believe somehow, you're breaking rules.

"When we look at those things and we say, 'Oh gosh, like, I have to do this because I have to lose weight.' We don't sustain that habit because it's just not necessarily natural to us and what we prefer," said Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietitian with Cleveland Clinic.

She said instead of having a cheat day once in a while, consider following the 80-20 rule. That's when you eat nutrient-dense foods 80% of the time and then whatever else you enjoy the other 20%.

"Sometimes, we need to give ourselves a break," Kirkpatrick said.

She said it can also be helpful to stop looking at food as simply "good" or "bad" and instead think about its nutritional benefits.

"We need to recognize that we are human, and recognize that we are not going to be perfect in our dietary patterns each and every day. There's going to be setbacks, and that's really normal," she said.

Also, avoid extreme diets that limit the types of food you can eat. That kind of approach does not usually sustain long-term weight loss.

"When we look at what really relates to sustainability, or long-term success, it really boils down to embracing our personal preferences, embracing our cultural and religious preferences," said Kirkpatrick.

It makes sense that you'll mostly consume foods you really like. Dieticians say not everything you eat has to be necessarily nutritious for you, but be mindful about portion size when enjoying those less than healthy foods.