Dog shot 50 times with pellet gun in Texas starts road to recovery

Eyewitness News spoke with a vet about a dog's journey to recovery after being shot at least 50 times.

CLEVELAND, Texas -- The journey to recovery has started for a dog in Texas that doctors say was shot at least 50 times with a pellet gun, causing her to lose a leg.

Dog rescues 716 Paws Rescue and Paw Patrol Rescue named the dog Violet.

They believe the shooting happened several days ago, and since then, no one has come forward to claim Violet. Doctors say after what happened, she is lucky to be alive.

Violet is getting some rest at the Family Animal Hospital of Friendswood after her surgery.

716 Paws Rescue found her in Cleveland, Texas with dozens of pellet wounds that doctors believe were shot at her from close range.

Dr. Arezue Shokrollahi, who goes by Dr. Zoo, said Violet is a trooper.

"People behave worse with a stubbed toe than she does with these sorts of things," said Dr. Zoo. "I think she's just very grateful to get attention, love and to trust somebody."

Her trust in people shattered the day she was shot and left out on the street alone.

"She was a bit head shy, kind of ducking away when people would put their hand near her face or head, now she's ducking into them for pets," said Dr. Zoo.

X-ray images showed the abuse the dog survived.

Immediately after she was found, Violet went into surgery to prevent a growing infection that could have possibly killed her.

Now, with just three legs, she's feeling some relief while on pain medication.

"This girl is amazing actually. We're really proud of how she's doing," said Dr. Zoo.

Unfortunately, Violet is not a rare case for this vet.

Dr. Zoo said they get dogs with some kind of abuse, including gunshot wounds, about once a week.

Paw Patrol Rescue rescued Harley from Cleveland, Texas as well, also with dozens of gunshot wounds.

The injuries have easily racked up thousands of dollars in medical bills.

Dr. Zoo said some people can just be cruel.

"They don't see animals as feeling, living, breathing, emotional creatures, and treat them like things, so maybe they are destructive towards them for that reason," she said.

Violet has one more surgery and should be fully recovered by mid-December, the vet said. Then, she'll start looking for a permanent home.