Coronavirus

SoCal company uses digital editing to keep Easter bunny photo tradition alive

By
CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- With Easter plans canceled for everyone due to the coronavirus pandemic, one local photo company is trying to keep up the tradition of families taking their photos with the Easter Bunny - all it took was a little holiday magic.

"We understand people may not have the best camera equipment at home, or maybe a lot of them are taking it with their cellphones,' said Ali Ghassenzadeh of Picture me Bunny.

MORE: Long Beach mom's subscription box keeps kids educated during COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

This Long Beach mother of two is keeping kids entertained and educated during coronavirus pandemic with monthly subscription box, Tinkering Toddler Crates.


Any other year, you would find him and his wife Melissa snapping family Easter photos at local malls. But due to COVID-19, all of their contracts were canceled. It meant one of two things: lose all their holiday revenue and possibly go out of business or completely change their business model.

"We came up with the idea at 2 in the morning when we are both half asleep, just talking it out and we said man we should give that a shot!' said Ghassenzadeh.

They talk people through with easy steps to make sure the photos, taken at home by the client, turn out just right. After that, everything else, including the Easter bunny, is created digitally.

Their quick thinking has not only been a success - it has saved their business.

"It's been a tough time for all of us but, you just gotta be positive, just believe in yourself more than anything...hopefully this will end soon enough that we can go back to what we would call normal,' said Melissa Ghassenzadeh. "But for the time being this is what normalcy is so we're just going to make the most of it really."

MORE: Laguna Beach restaurant turns parking lot into food truck drive-thru
EMBED More News Videos

To keep his employees working, the owner of a Laguna Beach restaurant has set up a drive-thru food-truck in his parking lot designed to meet social distancing guidelines.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycoronariverside countyholidaybusinesscoronavirusphotographyeastercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Show More
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Man struck by car during San Fernando Valley street takeover
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
Coronavirus updates: Daily briefings from local, state officials
More TOP STORIES News