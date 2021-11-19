climate change

View from the top: The polar ice caps in Greenland melting faster than you think

According to NASA, Greenland's melting glaciers currently contribute more freshwater to sea level rise than any other source does.
By
GREENLAND (KABC) -- On this episode of "Earth on the Edge," we're giving you a view from the top all the way from Greenland's capital of Nuuk.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono joined NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory team on the final day of a six-year study over the polar ice caps in Greenland.

The mission is called Oceans Melting Greenland (OMG) and it's helping to answer how fast sea level is going to rise in the next five to 50 years.

Scientists say the glaciers are melting six or seven times faster today than they were only 25 years ago.

OMG is the first NASA mission to focus solely on what the ocean contributes to the ice loss.

"OMG has really revolutionized our understanding of how the ice sheet is going to melt," said principal investigator Josh Willis. "Before, we thought of it as melting from above with the air warming, but now we know it's a lot more dynamic than that."

Watch David Ono's full report on Oceans Melting Greenland's mission in the video above or on your favorite streaming devices, like Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and GoogleTV. Just search "ABC7 Los Angeles."
More TOP STORIES News