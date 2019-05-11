In The Community

Elementary school in Panorama City starts robotics program

By
PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Liggett Street Elementary School just started its first 3D robotics lab. Students learn to program robots from the company VEX IQ, in this converted classroom.

"I think what I would do in the future is maybe help people...maybe create a robot that can help people in need," says 4th grader, Jazlyn Alvarez. "You know how some people can't walk, like you know to help them."

A mix of philanthropic and community grants provided $25,000 to start the program.

On Friday students and faculty celebrated with a demonstration of the robots by inviting parents to watch as well.
