Elementary school in Panorama City starts robotics program

PANORAMA CITY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Liggett Street Elementary School just started its first 3D robotics lab. Students learn to program robots from the company VEX IQ, in this converted classroom."I think what I would do in the future is maybe help people...maybe create a robot that can help people in need," says 4th grader, Jazlyn Alvarez. "You know how some people can't walk, like you know to help them."A mix of philanthropic and community grants provided $25,000 to start the program.On Friday students and faculty celebrated with a demonstration of the robots by inviting parents to watch as well.