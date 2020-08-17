LAUSD to launch COVID-19 testing, contact tracing program

The program will provide regular COVID-19 testing and contact tracing for school staff, students and their families, according to the district.
LAUSD will start the program Monday in a "measured fashion with a focus on carefully fine-tuning systems and operational logistics as the new school year starts." Fall semester begins Tuesday.
The first people to get tested will be staff members who are already back at schools, and their own children who are in L.A. Unified child care programs.
Over time, testing will expand to all staff and students.
"The goal in this early phase is to establish a baseline," the district said in a statement. "After that, there will be periodic testing of staff and students. The frequency and schedule for that testing will be set after the initial testing phase based on epidemiological modeling."
LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner says the program is a groundbreaking collaboration between scientists at UCLA, Stanford University, Johns Hopkins University, Health Net, Anthem Blue Cross, Microsoft and other companies.
The group will be part of a task force co-chaired by Beutner and former U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan.
The superintendent says the plan will also study the impact and effects of reopening, so the data will be available to the general public.
"This program will also provide significant education benefits for students by getting them back to school sooner and safer and keeping them there," Beutner said. "We hope this effort also will provide learnings which can benefit other school systems and communities across the nation as we all combat this pandemic."
Beutner announced in July that the upcoming school year will not start with students taking in-person classes.
