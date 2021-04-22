back to school

Riverside Unified School District welcomes back elementary students full time

By
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Riverside Unified School District welcomed back students to its 35 elementary school campus for in-person learning on Wednesday.

"My kid is back to school five days a week," said parent, Ryan Didur.

Didur expressed his relief and excitement after dropping his son off Wednesday morning at Jefferson Elementary School.

"He is so happy, like there were times he would cry because he missed his friends," said Didur.



In March, TK through 6th grade students moved into a hybrid two days a week in-person learning schedule with classroom split into A and B cohorts.

"We got to bring cohort A and B together, and so the kids were excited to see each other," said Principal Maria Ortega.

MORE | Experts join ABC7 town hall to discuss reopening schools

As SoCal schools begin returning to in-person instruction, a panel of experts joined ABC7 for a back-to-school virtual town hall on Thursday, March 4, 2021.


Last month, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidance allowing classroom desks to be spaced 3 feet apart instead of 6 feet.

"Having students at school in the comfort of an environment where their teacher and friends, it allows them that ability to get back to some normalcy prior to getting into the summer," said Assistant Superintendent Tim Walker with Riverside Unified School District.

While some teachers and students will remain online for the remainder of the school year, a majority of students did return for in-person instruction.

"She is excited especially because it is her birthday today, and so she gets to bring little treats. She was excited to get ready and see everyone she's missed," said Michelle Munson.

For some parents having their children back in class full time will allow them to go back to work.

"I don't have to be at home. I actually missed worked because I have to take care of my girls because my wife is a nurse and works nights," said parent Moses Mencia.

MORE | SoCal schools try to address 'learning loss' during pandemic
After nearly a year of distance learning, the impact it has had on students' education is far-reaching with data showing that many children have fallen behind.



WATCH | CDC says there's strong evidence in-person schooling can be done safely amid pandemic
The nation's top public health agency said Friday that in-person schooling can resume safely with masks, social distancing and other strategies, and vaccination of teachers, while

