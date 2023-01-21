French bulldog stolen during Encino burglary; owner offering $15,000 reward for safe return

The burglars reportedly also stole other personal items including expensive handbags.

A woman's beloved French bulldog was stolen during a burglary in Encino and the terrifying ordeal was all caught on surveillance video.

ENCINO, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman's beloved French bulldog named Lala was stolen during a burglary in Encino and the terrifying ordeal was all caught on surveillance video.

It happened Thursday night. The video shows the burglars running across her yard, carrying what appear to be white bags.

Lala's owner told Eyewitness News the dog is microchipped and she's offering a $15,000 reward in hopes someone will bring her home.

"I would suggest that they either buy the dog and then collect the reward or best yet, drop it off at the fire station or West Valley PD or any police department," said a neighbor of the owner.

The burglars reportedly also stole other personal items including expensive handbags.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.