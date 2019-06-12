Disneyland Marvel Land: Comics-themed expansion coming to California Adventure

The new land will be themed for the superheroes of Marvel comics and movies.
The city of Anaheim has already approved a handful of building permits.
So far, the permits assess the value of the work at more than $14 million.
Some of those permits include projects for a new retail outlet, a microbrewery and a character meet-and-greet area. More details are expected to be released at D23 in August.
This latest Marvel expansion comes on the heels of the opening of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.
