Spike Lee, Regina King and other Oscar nominees sit down for a round of This or That

How well do you really know your favorite movie stars? Big fans are familiar with their favorite celeb's body of work, but how much do you know about their everyday life?

On The Red Carpet recently down with Oscar nominees Regina King, Richard E. Grant, Spike Lee, Sam Elliott, Willem Dafoe and Marina de Tavira for a rousing round of This or That to learn more about the small things in their lives.

They'll be heading to Hollywood this Sunday for Hollywood's biggest night, the Oscars. Click here to see the full list of nominated celebrities, and check out other Oscars fun below:


Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
