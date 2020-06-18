celebrity

Actress Raven-Symoné marries Miranda Maday in private ceremony

The Disney Channel actress and former "View" co-host introduced the world to her wife via Instagram.
Raven-Symoné announced she married Miranda Maday in a private ceremony via Instagram on Thursday.

"I got married to a woman who understands me from trigger to joy, from breakfast to midnight snack, from stage to home," the 34-year-old actress captioned her Instagram post. "I love you Mrs. Pearman-Maday!"



The former "View" co-host, whose full name is Raven-Symoné Christina Pearman, tied the knot with Maday in an intimate ceremony this week.

In a separate Instagram post depicting the home where the wedding photo was taken, Symoné said, "Thank you to all those who helped and for those who understand why it was small during this time."

The actress tagged only a handful of people in the post, including "Grey's Anatomy" actress and choreographer Debbie Allen.

"The View" co-hosts Whoopie Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain and Joy Behar also congratulated Symoné on her nuptials on Thursday's show.



The former child actress remained private about her personal life and sexual identity throughout her years on "The Cosby Show" and "That's So Raven," but spoke publicly on her sexuality in 2013 when the U.S. Supreme Court made same-sex marriage legal across the country.

Since then, Symoné has been an outspoken advocate for the LGBTQ+ community, co-hosting the 2019 L.A. Pride Parade in West Hollywood. This year, the "Raven's Home" star will return to co-host ABC7's "LA Pride 50th Anniversary Celebration," airing Saturday, June 27.
