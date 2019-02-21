hollywood wrap

Success of 'Spider-Verse' demonstrates new era for animation

EMBED <>More Videos

It took 800 people four years to produce "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" and the hard work is paying off at the box office and with an Oscar nomination.

By
LOS ANGELES -- The success of "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" has been an out-of-this-world experience for the film's producers.

Eight-hundred people worked four years on this film to create something the producers believe moviegoers feel connected to because it's something special.

"People come up to us and they say, 'I took my son and he said, he looks like me or I want to be like her when I grow up' or 'They speak Spanish like us' or 'You finally did 40-something dudes with an out-of-shape body a solid for being a hero", said producer Chris Miller. "There's something for everybody in the movie and everybody can see that anyone can be a hero."

"Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" has earned north of $350 million at the worldwide box office.

Producers feel we are in a new era for animated movies.

"Animation is capable of so much," said producer and co-writer Phil Lord. "We are at the beginning of a golden age where there's going to be all kinds of different animated movies and we're just really excited about it. Look, if you said, 'I don't like westerns,' you'd never get to see 'Unforgiven.' If you said, 'I don't like romantic comedies,' you'd never get to see 'Tootsie,' you know? There's great movies in every genre."

In this genre, to win the Oscar, "Spider-Man" will have to beat out some tough competition: "Incredibles 2," "Isle of Dogs," "Mirai," and "Ralph Breaks the Internet."

Miller and Lord are first-time nominees who are still trying to process it all.

"It's hard to feel like the frontrunner in front of Brad Bird and Wes Anderson. That just seems ridiculous," said Lord.

"Yeah, amazing filmmakers and amazing films and it's exciting to just be part of this whole thing," said Miller.


SEE FULL LIST: Oscar nominations 2019: See full list

RELATED: How to watch the Oscars: Everything to know about the 2019 Academy Awards

Don't miss the Oscars LIVE on Sunday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. ET | 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmoviespider manhollywood wrap
HOLLYWOOD WRAP
'Captain Marvel' Hollywood premiere shows off 1st female superhero in MCU
Samuel L. Jackson talks de-aging in 'Captain Marvel'
Italia Fest, Women In Film throw celebrations ahead of Oscars
An original prop shark from 'Jaws' gets a new lease on life
TOP STORIES
Chino: Deputies, ICE agents raid suspected pot grow houses
Truck overturns on freeway ramp in West Covina, spills beer cans
'Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge' opening dates announced
Ex-Trump campaign boss Manafort to be sentenced in tax fraud
Michael Cohen sues Trump Organization, says it owes him nearly $2M
LA City Council settles lawsuit over homeless property rights
Fired Florida police officer guilty of slaying stranded black motorist
Show More
Charlotte Russe begins going out of business sale
Eyewitness This: Long Beach aerial tram, Lebron's latest feat, Queen Elizabeth II on Instagram
Authorities seek public's help to ID girl found on Hacienda Heights trail
13-year-old girl last seen on Valentine's Day in Lancaster
Rockford shooting suspect arrest warrant issued; task force officer critical
More TOP STORIES News