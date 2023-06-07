One of Southern California's most talented Filipino American entertainers have a big show planned for this year's Philippine Independence Day Celebration in Carson.

Dance group Junior New System brings talents to Philippine Independence Day celebration in Carson

Hip-hop dance group Junior New System will be performing at this weekend's event at Veterans Park.

Junior New System has been featured on shows like "Asia's Got Talent," the World Championships of Performance Arts (WCOPA) and "America's Got Talent" in 2018.

"We are very proud to be Filipino," said the group's Artistic Director Marcial Visda.

The celebration will take place on Saturday, June 10, from 7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

According to the city of Carson, the Philippine Independence Day Celebration is the largest and longest running known Filipino cultural celebration nationwide.

For more information about the event, contact city staff at Veterans Park at 310-830-9991 or 424-202-1463.