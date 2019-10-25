CALIFORNIA FIRE MAP: Live updates for Tick Fire, Sepulveda Basin and Castaic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- See a fire map related to all the fires burning in Southern California, including the massive Tick Fire in the Santa Clarita area that prompted widespread mandatory evacuations and damaged homes.
The map shows fire hot spots, current wind directions as well as the fire origin point.
(SOURCE: UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA)
Four fires broke out in Los Angeles County within hours of each other on Thursday.
The Tick Fire erupted before 2 p.m., quickly spreading to 4,000 acres and destroying several structures. The Old Fire broke out in Castaic as firefighters were fighting the nearby Tick Fire.
