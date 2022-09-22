Video shows passenger punch attendant during flight to LA

LOS ANGELES -- A passenger was arrested after video captured him punching a flight attendant during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles Wednesday.

Video of the mid-air assault showed the passenger punch the flight attendant in the back of the head.

The incident happened on American Airlines Flight 377, which was destined to land at Los Angeles International Airport after taking off from Cabo San Lucas.

Footage captured the stunned reaction from other passengers on the plane.

A passenger on the plane told Eyewitness News that the flight attendant didn't appear to be seriously injured and no one else on the flight was hurt. The witness added that the suspect was restrained by other passengers and his hands were zip tied.

The unruly passenger was arrested by law enforcement when the plane landed at LAX.

American Airlines said in a statement regarding the attack that acts of violence against crew members will not be tolerated.

"The individual involved in this incident will never be allowed to travel with us in the future, and we will work closely with law enforcement in their investigation," the statement said.

"We thank our crew for their quick action and professionalism to ensure the safety of their fellow team members and customers on board. Our thoughts are with our injured flight attendant, and we are ensuring that they and their fellow crew members have the support they need at this time."