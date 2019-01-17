FOOD COACH

Make great grains your main ingredient to help keep healthy resolutions

EMBED </>More Videos

When done right complex carbohydrates are a great addition to a meal and can help many stick to New Year's health resolutions.

By
Start the New Year off right by making sure your kitchen is stocked with basic ingredients for a complete meal.

That means seasonal produce and things to keep in your pantry like great grains, beans and legumes, spices and other dried products.

Inexpensive beans and legumes are complex carbohydrates that come with a lot of fiber and protein. A half cup serving is all that's needed.

Then there's grains.

Local chef Glenda Galvan-Garcia loves the idea of making a grain, like quinoa, the main focus of a meal.

"Quinoa eats like a grain but it's actually a seed," said Galvan-Garcia.

She suggests using quinoa instead of oatmeal for breakfast.

At Granville in West Hollywood, a featured dish is poblano quinoa. She recommends rinsing quinoa then toasting it, then cooking it thoroughly.

"You definitely want to cook it long enough where that little curl on the outside sprouts," said Galvan-Garcia.

Then add all kinds of veggies, herbs and spices to make a full meal. Another of her favorites is Israeli couscous.

It's actually a pasta, but it's another way to get complex carbs on the table. She completes the dish with toasted nuts and currants to offer a variation in taste and texture but there's so many options.

So you might've tried quinoa - maybe even Israeli couscous, but give farro a try. It's packed with vitamins and minerals and loaded with protein.

"The farro that we serve here has fifteen grams of protein per serving," said Galvan-Garcia.

Galvan-Garcia serves farro as risotto with marinated tempeh.

So stock your pantry with variety - each grain offers a different taste and texture profile.

Once you add your favorite spices, sautéed veggies, stock and veggie oils, you'll be able to create a variety of dishes that give your body the nutrients, fiber and satisfaction it's craving.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfood coachCircle of Healthdiethealthhealthy recipesnutritionfood
(Copyright ©2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD COACH
Ice cream chain scoops 'Vegandulgence' for those avoiding dairy
Malibu hiking trails slowly recovering after Woolsey Fire
Nonprofit helps amputees with prosthetics for sports
Experts weigh in on things that help stick with New Year health resolutions
More food coach
FOOD & DRINK
Ice cream chain scoops 'Vegandulgence' for those avoiding dairy
Dessert destinations: Irvine's top 5 bakeries to visit now
Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Culver City
Jolie brings French fare to Beverly Crest
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Storm douses SoCal with last day of heavy rain before skies clear
Striking teachers, LAUSD returning to bargaining table Thursday
Evacuations: Mandatory orders for SoCal burn areas
Mudslide fears prompt evacuation in Hollywood Hills neighborhood
Trump denies Pelosi aircraft for planned trip abroad
Rockslide shuts down Malibu Canyon Road, injures 1
Watchdog: Thousands more migrant families may have been separated
Pot deliveries OK'd into CA communities that ban sales
Show More
VIDEO: Big rig slams into center divider on 91 Freeway in Anaheim
New glowing medical tool helps local surgeons spot brain cancer
La Tuna Canyon Road reopens after rocks, debris shut it down overnight
Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to increased fire risk
2 escape truck that crashed into canal ahead of more rain
More News