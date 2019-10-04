Celebrate National Taco Day with the Top 7 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers

Our Eyewitness Foodies always share the best suggestions for great eats. If you are looking for a taco fix, check out these great shops, trucks and restaurants.
And remember, you can always share your favorite spots with #abc7eyewitness.
Tacos y Birria La Unica
2840 E Olympic Blvd
Los Angeles, CA 90023
Craving hand-made tortillas and slow-cooked meat? Check out this Boyle Heights-based taco truck.
Tacos y Birria La Unica on Yelp
Sonoratown Taqueria
208 E. 8th Street
Los Angeles, CA 90014
Head to this downtown L.A. Sonoran-style spot for these mouthwatering grilled steak and freshly made flour tortillas!
sonoratown.com
Ave 26 Taco Stand
W Ave 26 Humboldt St
Los Angeles, CA 90031
Looking for a late night taco joint? Check out their $1 tacos!
Ave 26 Taco Stand on Yelp
Taquiero Taco Patio
4517 Campus Dr, Irvine, CA, 92612
Check out their Tijuana-style street tacos!
taquierotaco.com/
Carlos's Tijuana Tacos
13748 Valley Blvd, City of Industry, CA 91746
Grab some guacamole-slathered tacos stuffed with mouth-watering meat!
Carlos's Tijuana Tacos on Yelp
Mid East Tacos
Various Los Angeles locations
Try the unique fusion of two yummy cuisines: tacos and Middle Eastern food!
mideasttacos.com/
FishBonz Casual Seafood Grill
Various Orange County locations
Craving a luscious shrimp taco? Look no further!
fishbonzgrill.com/
Did we miss your favorite? Where do you go for a tasty taco? Share your taco posts with #abc7eyewitness!