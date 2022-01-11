theft

Man accused of stealing one-of-a-kind trading card worth more than $40,000 near Long Beach

The store owner said he stole the Beta: Black Lotus card from the game "Magic: The Gathering" - the most popular in the game.
EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of stealing one-of-a-kind trading card worth $40,000

SIGNAL HILL, Calif. (KABC) -- The owner of a trading card store near Long Beach is asking the public for help in finding a man they say stole a coveted card worth more than $40,000.

It happened at Finch and Sparrow Games in Signal Hill on Friday at around 6:30 p.m.

The owner told Eyewitness News the man came in and asked to see the Beta: Black Lotus card from the game "Magic: The Gathering" - a popular tabletop and digital collectible card game.

He then walked away with the card, ran out the door and jumped into a getaway car that was waiting down the street.

The owner said the Beta: Black Lotus card is known as the most iconic card in the game and said the one the suspect stole was signed by the creator of the game and the artist of the card.

Meanwhile, the suspect was caught on surveillance video.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
signal hilltheftgamescaught on tapecaught on videosurveillancesurveillance camerainvestigationcaught on camerasurveillance videoinvestigations
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
THEFT
Thieves stealing historic lampposts along Glendale-Hyperion bridge
French bulldog safe at home after violent robbery in West Hollywood
LA spending millions replacing stolen copper wire
French bulldog stolen during brutal attack in West Hollywood
TOP STORIES
Drivers in stolen trucks lead chases in LA, OC
Betty White died of stroke, death certificate reveals
1 dead after deputy-involved shooting near Bass Pro Shops in IE
Man dead, 2 injured after weekend bar shooting in Temecula
Sheriff: No sign of foul play when Bob Saget found dead
Millionaire and murderer Robert Durst has died, attorney says
Funeral held for 14-year-old killed by stray LAPD bullet
Show More
Woman, 18, charged after reportedly throwing baby in dumpster | Video
Metro resumes bus fares after suspending them in 2020 due to pandemic
Taco Bell employee fatally shot by gunman at drive-thru in South LA
Pope on COVID vaccines says health care is 'moral obligation'
Newsom unveils proposed budget with immigrant health coverage
More TOP STORIES News