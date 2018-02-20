The couple released a statement saying they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the event, which is being led by the teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida earlier this month.
The march will be held on March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun control.
The couple said they will join the march because their "children's lives depend on it."
The full statement read: "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."