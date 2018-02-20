PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING

George, Amal Clooney to donate $500,000 to 'March for Our Lives' demonstration

EMBED </>More Videos

Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
Actor George Clooney and his wife Amal are showing their support for the "March for Our Lives" demonstration.

The couple released a statement saying they will be donating $500,000 to help pay for the event, which is being led by the teen survivors of the school shooting massacre in Florida earlier this month.

The march will be held on March 24 in Washington D.C. to demand action on gun control.

RELATED: Florida teen shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives' demonstration in DC
EMBED More News Videos

Florida shooting survivors announce 'March for Our Lives.' Report from ABC's This Week on February 18, 2018.


The couple said they will join the march because their "children's lives depend on it."

The full statement read: "Amal and I are so inspired by the courage and eloquence of these young men and women from Stoneman Douglas High School. Our family will be there on March 24 to stand side by side with this incredible generation of young people from all over the country, and in the name of our children Ella and Alexander, we're donating $500,000 to help pay for this groundbreaking event. Our children's lives depend on it."
Related Topics:
school shootingparkland school shootingrallygun violenceteenagerscelebritydonationsu.s. & worldentertainmentFloridaWashington D.C.
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Students, activists plan school walkouts to protest gun violence
Florida shooting survivor rallies crowd: 'It's time for victims' to change gun laws
PARKLAND SCHOOL SHOOTING
LA Mayor, Parkland survivors urge teens to vote, speak up about gun control
ESPYs honor Larry Nassar survivors, coaches killed in Parkland shooting
Parkland school shooting survivors file civil rights lawsuit
Parkland students and more mourn Texas school shooting
A look at school gun violence in 2018
More parkland school shooting
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News