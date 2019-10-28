Getty Fire burns along 405 Freeway near Getty Center, threatening homes in LA

I’m signing an emergency declaration immediately for the #GettyFire to help bring more resources to support our @LAFD in fighting this fire. pic.twitter.com/8CjOfJVBpl — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 28, 2019

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5653144" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Firefighters battled intense flames, attempting to protect homes after the Getty Fire erupted.

Man these LA 🔥 aren’t no joke. Had to emergency evacuate my house and I’ve been driving around with my family trying to get rooms. No luck so far! 🤦🏾‍♂️ — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 28, 2019

We evacuated safely at 3:30 this morning. If you are in an evacuation zone, don’t screw around. Get out. Right now I am grateful for the best firefighters in the world, the true action heroes who charge into the danger to protect their fellow Californians. #GettyFire — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) October 28, 2019

SEPULVEDA PASS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A fire erupted along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass near the Getty Center, prompting mandatory evacuations as the blaze threatened homes early Monday morning.The fire broke out and began burning on a hill around 1:30 a.m. adjacent to the 405 Freeway at Getty Center Drive near the Getty Center museum. It quickly burned 75 acres, with the acreage growing to more than 500 acres as of 7 a.m.The California Highway Patrol said homes in the area were being threatened and the southbound side from the 101 Freeway to Sunset Boulevard was shut down, as well as all off-ramps on the northbound side between Sunset Boulevard and Mulholland Drive. People were asked to avoid the 405 Freeway as firefighters battled the flames that were threatening homes.Topanga Canyon Boulevard was also closed from Mulholland Drive to the Pacific Coast Highway for non-residents only.The far right lane on the southbound side from Valley Vista to Sunset Boulevard was also closed.L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he was signing an emergency declaration to bring more resources to help battle the blaze. During a press conference, Garcetti said the fire was not caused by an encampment or by someone without housing.Erik Scott with the LAFD said at least two structures were burning. Additional homes appeared to be damaged from the blaze, including at least five homes burning along the 1100 block of N. Tigertail Road."We still have about five structures we believe here that the fire has taken, a couple across the canyon as well," Garcetti said about the homes on N. Tigertail Road.Mandatory evacuations were issued for the MountainGate and Mandeville Canyon communities as early as 2:40 a.m. The freeway remained opened to allow evacuees to leave the area.The mandatory evacuation zone was later extended to the west, with Temescal Canyon Road established as the western border, and Sunset Boulevard as the southern border, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Mulholland Drive is acting as northern border and the 405 Freeway remaining the eastern border.LAFD officials said approximately 10,000 residential and commercial structures were under mandatory evacuation as the fire moved westward. On Twitter, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James said he had to "emergency evacuate" his home.Former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was also among those who were evacuated.Mount Saint Mary's University at 12001 Chalon Rd., the Chalon campus, was also being evacuated, along with a senior living center at 11999 Chalon Rd., officials said. Students were being evacuated to the Doheny Campus.Evacuation centers were set up at the Westwood Recreation Center at 1350 South Sepulveda and the Van Nuys/Sherman Oaks Recreation Center at 14201 Huston St.For animals, evacuation centers were established at West Valley Animal Shelter, 20655 Plummer St., and West L.A. Animal Shelter, 11361 W. Pico Bl.Evacuation warnings were issued from Mulholland Drive to the north, Topanga Canyon to the west, Sunset Boulevard to the south and Sullivan Fire Road to the east.About 2,600 customers were without power due to the blaze, according to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power. The affected area included Bel Air, Brentwood and Westwood. It is unclear when power will be restored.Approximately 500 firefighters were tackling the blaze from the air and ground.An emergency alert message was sent around 2:45 a.m. notifying residents of the need to evacuate due to the blaze.Southern California is bracing for the return of Santa Ana winds as it remains under red flag conditions Monday. Several blazes ravaged the area last week as the combination of Santa Ana winds, low humidity and hot temperatures created dangerous fire conditions.It was not immediately known what caused the fire.RELATED