Getty Fire: Firefighters continue efforts to prevent blaze from rekindling - LIVE

By ABC7.com staff
BRENTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A day after the Getty Fire erupted long the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, firefighters are still on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling ahead of a major Santa Ana wind event Tuesday.

Firefighters worked overnight to spray homes in the Brentwood area and other neighborhoods to stamp out any existing embers. Many homes in Brentwood were seen red-tagged, charred and unrecognizable.

EMBED More News Videos

A day after the Getty Fire erupted long the 405 Freeway near the Getty Center, firefighters remain on guard to prevent the blaze from rekindling Tuesday.


Fire officials said it's critical to get ahead of the coming Santa Ana wind event, which is expected to arrive in the Southland Tuesday night. Forecasters say this round of wind may be the strongest of the season so far.

As of Tuesday morning, the fire had not increased in size at 618 acres and it was estimated at 5% containment.

MORE: Time-lapse video shows Getty Fire flames spreading over hills for hours
EMBED More News Videos

Time-lapse video from a camera at LAX shows the first flames of the Getty Fire rising over the hills and spreading for hours to burn more than 600 acres.


The Getty Fire erupted at 1:30 a.m. Monday along the 405 Freeway in the Sepulveda Pass, prompting the mandatory evacuation of thousands of residential and commercial structures. The blaze destroyed at least eight homes - North Tigertail Road - and damaged multiple structures.

MORE: See full list and map of evacuation area, road closures due to the Getty Fire

"We know we're going to have a major wind event tonight at about 11 o'clock that's going to last until Thursday. We're doing everything we can to wrap our arms around this fire to be able to prevent a potential of those strong gusty Santa Ana winds, pushing this fire, rekindling a lot of the fire and blowing embers a mile to two miles down range," said Assistant Chief Jaime Moore with Los Angeles Fire.

PHOTOS: Getty Fire burns in West Los Angeles



L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti announced he was signing an emergency declaration to bring more resources to help battle the blaze. During a press conference, Garcetti said the fire was not caused by an encampment or by someone without housing.

The mayor said investigators were making "good progress'' in determining the cause. They were looking at multiple possibilities.

Monday, LAFD arson investigators along with Los Angeles Department of Water and Power crews were inspecting a power pole along Sepulveda Boulevard in the general area where the blaze started. LAFD Chief Ralph Terrazas confirmed that crews have identified the fire's point of origin just off the 405 Freeway near Sepulveda Boulevard.

Investigators were also looking at a broken tree branch with a charred end that was on the ground along Sepulveda just south of the Skirball on the west side. The branch was set aside on the ground surrounded by cones.

RELATED
How to help Los Angeles firefighters responding to devastating fires in Southern California

Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire

Ocean water turns pink near Malibu amid efforts to battle wildfires

What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires

How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation

Subscribe to our YouTube channel
Download the ABC7 app for news alerts
Click here for iOS devices | Click here for Android devices.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countybrentwoodevacuationbrush firefirewildfirefirefighters
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Getty Fire evacuation map: Mandatory order zones, road and school closures
101 Freeway closed in Hollywood because of person threatening to jump
LAX's new rideshare, taxi policy goes into effect
Irvine police search for 2 men suspected in fatal shooting
2 found dead in trailer in Whittier, police say
Massive fire in Commerce reportedly sparked by pile of railroad ties
Getty Fire: Time-lapse video shows flames grow
Show More
Rep. Katie Hill resignation: Candidates line up for congressional seat
SoCal woman battling rare disease in search of liver donor
US extends protections for many Salvadorans living in US
'Dancing with the Stars' Halloween Night: dance-by-dance recap
SoCal business leaving CA due to crime, homeless, high taxes
More TOP STORIES News