Shoppers flock to Glendale Galleria for Black Friday deals

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Black Friday shopping is in full swing at the Glendale Galleria with shoppers flocking to the site to take advantage of those holiday deals.

The Galleria opened Friday at 9 a.m. People will be looking for those special deals, deep discounts and customer perks for their holiday shopping.

But will all the deals be enough to get people to actually spend in comparison to years past? Some retailers are worried they won't. Many retailers have ordered fewer goods for this holiday season, and have been pushing their sales as early as October to help entice shoppers and help them spread out their spending.

The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects shoppers will spend more this year compared to last year, but their pace was slow given all the uncertainty in the economy.

"Shoppers are definitely in tune with expected higher prices. That's the sentiment they're seeing. And they're managing their budget in a few ways. One is expected to buy fewer gifts, eight vs. nine gifts this year...and also buying more gift cards," said Rebecca Lohrey, Deloitte retail analyst.