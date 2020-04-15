Coronavirus Los Angeles update: LA County officials report 59 additional deaths, 597 new cases

Stay up to date with more coronavirus resources and the latest news
April 28, 2020
2 p.m.
The COVID-19 death toll in Los Angeles County reached 1,000 as public health officials on Tuesday confirmed an additional 59 deaths across the region. Thirty-six of those people were over the age of 65, 28 of which had underlying health conditions.
"L.A. County has hit the tragic milestone of 1,000 people dying from COVID-19. Please know that if you are grieving the loss of loved ones who have died from COVID-19, our thoughts and prayers are with you, your family, and your friends," said county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer in a statement.
Officials also confirmed 597 new confirmed cases, bringing the county's total to 20,976.
April 27, 2020
5:15 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the city and county are expanded their drive-thru testing programs so that rideshare and taxi drivers can now get tested even if they aren't showing any symptoms. The mayor previously announced that workers on the front lines of the pandemic, including health-care professionals and grocery workers, were eligible for testing even if they are asymptomatic. Now that has been expanded to transportation drivers. Many of those drivers are being used to deliver meals to seniors, the mayor noted.
1 p.m.
Public health officials on Monday confirmed an additional 29 deaths and 900 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the region's death toll to 942. The county's positive case total now stands at 20,417.
County public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer said that 92 percent of people who passed away had underlying health conditions.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 45 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,755. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 43,464. The governor said of those cases, 3,372 patients are hospitalized, and the ICU rate stands at 1,185 COVID-19 patients.
The governor also said on Tuesday he will discuss the fifth indicator -- which covers redrawing floor plans at schools, businesses and childcare facilities -- that is needed to be reached before the state can implement major changes to the stay-at-home order and other COVID-19 interventions.
11 a.m.
Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Austin Beutner says the process to reopen schools will be a gradual one and schedules will be different from what students are used to. He also said there also has to be a way for more than 75,000 district employees to be tested before they begin interacting with students again.
5 a.m.
Small businesses in El Monte can now get some coronavirus relief from the city. That's because city officials are starting a business grant program on Monday. It offers one-time grants of $10,000 to city businesses severely impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. City officials say there is enough grant money for about 55 businesses. Grants will be awarded on a first-come basis. Business owners can now apply through El Monte's virtual City Hall.
4 a.m.
The number of Los Angeles Police Department employees who have tested positive for COVID-19 has risen to 79.
Officials say 33 have since recovered and returned to full duty. One is hospitalized and the rest are recovering at home.
The Los Angeles Fire Department has confirmed 22 cases among employees.
Officials say 14 LAFD personnel have recovered and are back to work. The other eight are isolated and recovering at home.
12 a.m.
Changes at nursing facilities in Los Angeles County go into effect Monday.
Health officials will begin testing all residents and staff at nursing homes, regardless of whether or not they have symptoms.
The continuing increases in cases and deaths at nursing homes have prompted county health officials to issue a revised health order to all licensed, congregate health care or long-term care facilities.
The county's latest health order allows only essential workers to enter facilities and bans all visitors.
Staff is now required to always wear surgical masks and residents will need to wear face coverings outside of their rooms.
All communal dining and activities have also been suspended.
April 26, 2020
3 p.m.
Public health officials on Sunday confirmed an additional 18 deaths and 440 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the death toll to 913 in Los Angeles County. The total count of positive cases across the region is now 19,528.
Health officials said 13 people who died were over the age of 65, four were between 41 to 65 years old, and one person who died was between 18 to 40 years old. Fifteen people had underlying health conditions, including 13 people over the age of 65 and two people between 41 to 65 years old.
April 25, 2020
2 p.m.
Los Angeles County health officials on Saturday confirmed an additional 48 coronavirus-related deaths and 607 new COVID-19 cases across the region. The county's death toll now stands at 895 with a total of 19,107 positive cases.
Officials said 37 people who died were over the age of 65 and nine people who died were between the ages of 41 to 65. Thirty-eight people had underlying health conditions, including 30 people over the age of 65 and eight people between the ages of 41 to 65 years old.
April 24, 2020
5:30 p.m.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti announced that by next Friday, about 150,000 COVID-19 tests will have been completed at testing centers in Los Angeles County as the capacity for testing increases.
Mayor Garcetti also said an order was issued requiring skilled nursing facilities in the city of Los Angeles provide COVID-19 diagnostic testing for residents and employees each month and administered by trained personnel.
1 p.m.
Public health officials on Friday confirmed an additional 52 deaths and 1,035 new COVID-19 cases, increasing the county's death toll to 848. The total count of positive cases across the region is now over 18,500.
Forty-three of the individuals who died were over the age of 65, according to county public health director Dr. Barbara Ferrer. Thirty-four of them had underlying health conditions. One of the previously reported deaths is no longer being included in the total count as it was out of the county's jurisdiction, she added.
To date, 91 percent of the people who have died as a result of the virus had underlying health conditions. Nearly 1,900 people in the county are currently hospitalized and 30 percent of them are in the ICU.
12 p.m.
Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that an additional 93 people in California have died from coronavirus, bringing the death toll to 1,562. The total number of coronavirus cases in the state stands at 39,254. The governor said of those cases, the hospitalization rate showed no statistical growth over the past 24 hours, with 3,365 patients hospitalized Thursday, and the ICU rate was up 1% from 1,241 COVID-19 patients Thursday.
The governor also announced an agreement with FEMA and local governments that will employ eateries to prepare and deliver three meals a day to eligible seniors.
12 p.m.
All L.A. County voters may be able to cast their ballots by mail in the November general election. Supervisors Janice Hahn and Sheila Kuehl propose sending vote-by-mail ballots to all eligible voters amid concerns over COVID-19. They say no one should have to choose between their health and their right to vote. The current "Safer at Home" public health order expires on May 15, but it's likely that some form of physical distancing will be needed for an extended period of time. The plan includes asking for state and federal funding to implement the change.
6 a.m.
The city of Los Angeles will expand the number of mobile testing teams it sends to nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
Starting Monday, there will be six teams instead of three. L.A. County is home to more than half of the 258 facilities across the state that have experienced outbreaks.
Officials say 148 care facilities in the county have reported one or more positive cases.
The worst outbreak was reported at Brier Oak on Sunset, located near Hollywood, which reported 80 residents and 62 staff members have tested positive for the virus.
4 a.m.
Most animal adoptions are currently appointment only, but officials are waving adoption fees at all seven Los Angeles County Animal care centers.
The move is an effort to quickly place animals in homes during the coronavirus crisis.
The fee-waived adoptions are possible thanks to an $80,000 grant from the Petco Foundation. The grant will also allow the department to purchase life-saving medical equipment and provide more extensive veterinary treatment for pets at county animal shelters.
City News Service contributed to this report.