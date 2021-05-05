Reopening California

Pasadena health order takes effect, moving city into yellow COVID tier 1 day before LA County

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pasadena health order takes effect, moving city into yellow COVID tier

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- A new health order took effect early Wednesday morning in Pasadena, officially moving the city into the least-restrictive COVID-19 tier one day before Los Angeles County is scheduled to follow suit.

Pasadena, which has its own health department, issued the new order in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance for fully vaccinated individuals.

The city also announced that it is resuming administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine, following an April 23 announcement by CDC and Food and Drug Administration that they would lift a pause on that pharmaceutical company's vaccine.

Transitioning into the yellow tier will allow bars to serve patrons indoors at 25% capacity, while outdoor concerts and sports events may now be held at stadiums at 67% capacity.

The yellow tier permits theme parks to operate at 35% capacity. Fifty percent capacity is allowed indoors for gyms, cardrooms, wineries and breweries.

Disneyland welcomes back guests for the first time in over a year. Here's what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

The "Happiest Place on Earth" reopened Friday, bringing back the magic of Disneyland and California Adventure after an unprecedented 13-month closure.


"I think, at this point, continuing a path forward that allows us to stay solidly in recovery does make a lot of sense," said L.A. County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer. "And, again, as conditions continue to improve and we continue to get more and more people vaccinated, it makes a lot of sense ... to be able to relax these restrictions."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspasadenalos angeles countyconcerttheme parkbarcoronavirus pandemicreopening californiacovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
REOPENING CALIFORNIA
SF, LA join yellow tier: See all changes in CA
What to expect when Knott's Berry Farm reopens
CA aligns face mask rules with recent CDC guidance
Hollywood's Magic Castle set to reopen in May
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Los Feliz encampment: Homeless camp or drug dealing hub?
Women reporting swollen lymph nodes after COVID-19 vaccine
Mother, son reunite at US-Mexico border 3 years after separation: VIDEO
Judge says CDC doesn't have authority to issue eviction moratoriums
Mom, who was expecting 7 babies, gives birth to 9
Trillions of cicadas emerging from 15 states 'within days'
Peloton recalls treadmills after a child dies
Show More
Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos
Facebook board upholds Trump suspension
CA man discovers $4,000 missing from his EDD account
1 dead after semi-truck overturns on 210 Freeway crash in Fontana
Biden reportedly considering Garcetti as India ambassador
More TOP STORIES News