WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to give update on reopening tiers, COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Gov. Gavin Newsom is holding a press conference at 11 a.m. in San Francisco Tuesday with an update on California's reopening tiers and the COVID-19 vaccine rollout.We'll be streaming the press conference live at 11 a.m. Check back to watch and read updates.California officials have hinted for weeks that reopening rules could get even looser soon with the introduction of a "green tier." Currently, the loosest reopening tier is yellow, and still imposes capacity limits on restaurants, bars, gyms and many other businesses. As of Tuesday morning, only one California county had low enough COVID-19 numbers to qualify for the yellow tier.Newsom may announce the official green tier guidelines Tuesday. (We'll update this story as we learn more.)The governor is also set to give an update on the state's vaccine rollout. The state was poised to surpass 20 million doses distributed Monday night.About 42% of California's over-16 population has received one dose; 23% are fully vaccinated.