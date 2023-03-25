2 Murrieta residents ID'd as victims killed in Riverside County helicopter crash

Two people were killed when a helicopter crashed Friday afternoon in Riverside County, authorities said.

NUEVO, Calif. (CNS) -- Two Murrieta residents killed in a helicopter crash in Nuevo were identified Saturday.

The turbine helicopter crashed at about 12:40 p.m. Friday near Chastity and Pulsar View roads, roughly 10 miles north of Hemet-Ryan Airport, according to the Riverside County fire and sheriff's departments.

The victims were identified as 61-year-old Mark Carter and 62-year-old Dennis Foster. They were the only two people aboard the plane.

Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Donnell Evans told City News Service that the chopper was a seven-seat Bell 407, which is used in short- haul transportation, utility operations and law enforcement.

"The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate," he said. "The NTSB will lead the investigation."

There was no immediate word on the type of operation for which the ill- fated helicopter was being used, from where it departed or where it was going at the time of the crash.

Fire officials said a sheriff's STAR-9 helicopter crew, based at Hemet- Ryan, was the first to reach the location and requested fire department assistance.

Firefighters and patrol deputies hiked to the location, at which point the two fatalities were confirmed.

