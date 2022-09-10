Fairview Fire: Tropical Storm Kay helps slow spread of blaze near Hemet, raising containment to 40%

Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet overnight, with ground crews reaching 40% containment.

HEMET, Calif. (KABC) -- Rain generated by remnants of Tropical Storm Kay helped fire crews slow the spread of the deadly Fairview Fire southeast of Hemet overnight, with ground crews reaching 40% containment and authorities reducing some evacuation orders to voluntary warnings.

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, officials said the fire had burned 28,307 acres, with containment rising to 40% from the 5% figure that had not changed since Monday.

Fire officials warned, however, that the "much-need precipitation," combined with high winds and heat can still lead to unpredictable fire behavior, so residents being allowed to return to their homes were "highly encouraged to remain alert during this dynamic incident."

The area of east of State Street, south of Stetson Avenue, west of Fairview Avenue and north of Cactus Valley Road was reduced to an evacuation warning, the Riverside County Fire Department announced.

The area of Gibble Road, Polly Butte Road, Avery Canyon Road and Arvidson Road has also been reduced to an evacuation warning.

The onset of stormy weather prompted incident commanders to pull Cal Fire aircraft out of the firefighting operation late Friday morning. The operation lasted for about an hour and a half before Friday's high winds shut it down.

Firefighters were concerned by scattered showers and possible thunderstorms again Saturday. Winds were expected to be slower at 20 to 30 mph, incident meteorologist Matt Mehle said. Friday's wind gusts were at 68 mph in the area of Idyllwild while lower elevation areas like Hemet stayed at 30 to 40 mph.

The National Weather Service had issued a flood watch and a high wind warning for the area, with authorities saying as much as 7 inches of rain could fall before the storms dissipate, raising the likelihood of flash floods, mud and debris flows. The flood watch warning is effective through midnight Saturday.

The inclement weather was due to Tropical Storm Kay, off the southwestern coast of the United States, which had been a hurricane before hitting the Baja peninsula in Mexico.

City News Service contributed to this report.