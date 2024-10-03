Evacuations issued as brush fire burns 100 acres near Lake Piru in Ventura County

Firefighters are currently in the air and on the ground responding to the fire.

Firefighters are currently in the air and on the ground responding to the fire.

Firefighters are currently in the air and on the ground responding to the fire.

Firefighters are currently in the air and on the ground responding to the fire.

PIRU, Calif. (KABC) -- Residents are being asked to evacuate as firefighters battle a 100-acre brush fire that erupted Thursday near Lake Piru in Ventura County.

The so-called Felicia fire erupted around 1 p.m.

The evacuations were issued for all areas of the Lake Piru Recreation zone.

According to Ventura County Fire Department, the fire has burned about 100 acres so far.

Firefighters are currently in the air and on the ground responding to the fire.

This comes as red flag warnings remain in effect for parts of Southern California as extremely hot and dry conditions on track Thursday. It's similar to the early September heat wave that brought three large fires to the area.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.