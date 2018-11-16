Hill Fire, which burned 4,531 acres in Ventura County, likely caused by 'human activity,' Cal Fire says

Flames from the Hill Fire are burning in Ventura County on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018.

ABC7.com staff
VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. (KABC) --
The Hill Fire, which scorched more than 4,500 acres in Ventura County, was likely caused by "human activity," according to Cal Fire officials.


Officials said the cause of the fire, now 100 percent contained, was still under investigation, but investigators had ruled out all other causes except human activity.

Fire investigators are asking anyone with information about the possible cause of the fire to contact Cal Fire's tip line at 1-800-468-4408. A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to a person responsible for igniting the blaze.

The Hill Fire broke out about 2 p.m. at Hill Canyon Road, west of Santa Rosa Road, last week, just before the Woolsey Fire began to grow out of control nearby.

California fires from space: NOAA satellite imagery shows Woolsey Fire, Hill Fire, Camp Fire

The fire burned in the Santa Rosa Valley, triggering evacuations before it diminished as it is moved toward the burn area of the 2013 Springs Fire, fire officials said.

No structures have been destroyed or damaged in the blaze, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

PHOTOS: Southern California wildfires
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
brush fireVentura CountySanta Rosa Valley
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Costa Mesa fire captain honored at memorial service
OC chase: Suspect in custody after PIT maneuver, crash
Jennie-O recalling ground turkey in deadly salmonella outbreak
Judge orders White House to return press pass to CNN's Acosta
Small brush fire erupts in Hollywood Hills
Woolsey Fire containment rises to 69 percent
NC man's runny nose turns out to be leaking brain fluid
Gardena officer dies following motorcycle collision
Show More
UCLA bear statue vandalized in USC colors ahead of rivalry game
William Goldman, legendary Hollywood screenwriter, dies at 87
Migrants streaming into Tijuana, but now face long stay
4 fun events to enjoy in Los Angeles for $20 or less
Local business owner uses shop to help Woolsey Fire victims
More News