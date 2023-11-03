Holiday events in Southern California

Here's a list of places to see festive holiday lights, ice skating, and other fun events in Southern California. Share your favorites with #abc7eyewitness
LOS ANGELES COUNTY
Ice at Santa Monica Grand Opening
November 9
Corner of 5th Street and Arizona Avenue
Groove to the coolest beats spun by our talented DJ while you skate. Come take part in the fun and festivities all under the starlit Santa Monica sky!
downtownsm.com/winterlit
Lightscape
November 17 - January 2
Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden
301 North Baldwin Avenue, Arcadia
Wander through the magnificent Winter Cathedral and more. Lightscape transforms the Arboretum into a night of wonder and light for an unforgettable holiday event for family and friends.
arboretum.org
22nd Annual Tree Lighting Concert
November 11
Citadel Outlets
100 Citadel Drive, Los Angeles
Over 18,000 LED bulbs will light up California's Tallest Live-Cut Tree. The free concert is a family-friendly holiday tradition with original pop songs and holiday favorites.
citadeloutlets.com
34th Annual Pier Lighting And 29th Annual Holiday Open House
November 15
Downtown Manhattan Beach
Enjoy an evening of holiday music, shopping, and dining. There will be live entertainment and they will be lighting the pier and adding snowflake lights to the streets.
downtownmanhattanbeach.com
Official City of Santa Monica Holiday Tree Lighting
November 16
1300 Block Third Street Promenade
SANTA IS COMING TO TOWN! ???? Santa Arrives and lights the tree and it snows.
downtownsm.com/winterlit
SPARKLE GRAND DEBUT
November 16
The Bloc
750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles
Join us at the Grand Debut of SPARKLE DTLA and experience the magical holiday show as 18 million hues of lights illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes.
theblocla.com
SPARKLE DTLA LIGHT SHOW
November 17 - December 31
The Bloc
750 W. 7th Street, Los Angeles
A magical holiday show with 18-million hues of lights that illuminate the night and synchronize to festive tunes. One of L.A.'s largest multi-colored interactive holiday displays where you can capture your perfect photo-op moments.
theblocla.com
Rodeo Drive Holiday Lighting Celebration
November 16, 5pm-8pm
Rodeo Drive, Beverly Hills
Activities include three stages of live entertainment, festive decor, the arrival of Santa Claus.
lovebeverlyhills.com
L.A. Zoo Lights: Animals Aglow
November 17 - January 7
5333 Zoo Drive, Los Angeles
Explore an immersive landscape filled with spectacular lantern sculptures of animals among blooming flowers, towering trees, and more for, a wildlife-centered experience that's as inspiring as it is breathtaking.
lazoo.org
Santa Monica Place Holiday HQ
November 17 - December 24
395 Santa Monica Place, Santa Monica
Santa Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and acapella performances by the Oceanaires. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 14 & 15.
santamonicaplace.com
Enchanted Forest of Light at Descanso Gardens
November 19 - January 7
1418 Descanso Drive, La Cañada Flintridge
A one-mile walk through unique lighting experience in some of the most beloved areas of Descanso Gardens. New this year will be an entire town of magical stained glass creations built in the Rose Garden by contemporary sculptor Tom Fruin.
descansogardens.org
Universal Studios Hollywood Holidays
November 24 - January 1
100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City
Enjoy Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter where you can see Hogsmeade transformed with enchanting spirit, festive décor and holiday-themed food, beverages and entertainment. Spread the cheer and join in on the fun of Who-tacular festivities with The Grinch, Max and Who-ville with the return of Grinchmas.
universalstudioshollywood.com
Santa's Speedway Christmas Lights Drive-Thru
December 1 - December 31
500 Speedway Drive, Irwindale
Enjoy an 11-story Christmas Light Tree and spend time in the Christmas Village where you can stroll through the reindeer stables, grab dinner or drinks, and meet Santa for the perfect Christmas picture.
santasspeedway.com
The 31st Annual Chino Hills Boat Parade
December 15
Starts and ends on Peyton Drive at Eucalyptus Avenue
The Kiwanis Club of Chino Hills invites the community to enjoy decorated boats, bands, equestrians and other entries. The parade starts at 7pm, but crowds arrive early to park and gather on the route.
chinohills.org
ORANGE COUNTY
The Holidays at the Disneyland Resort
November 10 - January 7
Downtown Disney
1580 Disneyland Drive, Anaheim
Disneyland is officially the "merriest" place on Earth! Sleeping Beauty Castle is decked out in a magical winter theme. The Christmas Fantasy Parade and "Believe...In Holiday Magic" Fireworks Spectacular are back too.
disneyland.com
Holidays at the Harbor
November 16 - Early January
Dana Point Harbor
Each night throughout the holiday season, the Harbor's magnificent light display will illuminate the evening sky for guests of all ages to enjoy. Themed light exhibits throughout the Harbor will include Candy Cane Lane, a "Merry Kiss Me" arch, lighted trees, and more.
danapointharbor.com
Magic of Lights
November 17 - December 31
Empire Polo Club
81800 Avenue 51 Coachella Valley
Magic of Lights is a dazzling, drive-through holiday lights experience featuring favorite holiday scenes and characters of the season using the latest LED technology and digital animations.
magicoflights.com
Knott's Merry Farm
November 17 - January 7
Knott's Berry Farm
8039 Beach Blvd, Buena Park
The holiday spirit shines even brighter this year. Experience Knott's largest Christmas celebration with winter wonderland-inspired décor transforming the entire park into a classic holiday festival, featuring a landscape of thousands of twinkling lights, miles of themed garland, jumbo snowflakes, and a variety of picturesque seasonal settings.
knotts.com
Hikari-Festival of Lights
November 24 - December 30 (Closed December 24, 25, 310
Tanaka Farms
5380 3/4 University Dr., Irvine
A cozy Wagon Ride around the festively lit farm that will take you to the "Land of a Thousand Lanterns" and once off the wagon, you will have the opportunity to wander through the light displays, with photo opportunities throughout.
tanakafarms.com
Winterfest OC
November 24 - January 7
OC Fair & Event Center
88 Fair Drive, Costa Mesa
Winter Fest OC transforms the OC Fair & Event Center into a winter wonderland with oversized holiday decor, more than a million lights, and endless opportunities for memory-making.
winterfestoc.com
Fire & Ice Festival At Newport Dunes
November 27 - January 1
1131 Back Bay Drive, Newport Beach
Stroll the bay and savor the sights and sounds of the holidays. The Back Bay will glow from sunset to sunup with festive floating holiday lights.
newportdunes.com
Holidays at the Ritz-Carlton
November 30 - January 1
The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel
1 Ritz-Carlton Drive, Dana Point
Tree lighting ceremony November 30. Embrace the southern California sunshine and admire endless ocean views while delighting in festive holiday experiences with family and friends to inspire memories that will last a lifetime.
ritzcarlton.com/holidays
Holiday Lights Harbor Cruise
December 1-30
Dana Point Harbor
Join us for a 60 minute boat ride around Dana Point Harbor and enjoy all the light displays from the land and the sea.
danapointharbor.com
61st Annual Huntington Harbour Boat Parade
December 9 & 10
Huntington Harbour
The all-volunteer Huntington Harbour Boat Parade is the non-profit Huntington Harbour Philharmonic Commitee's way of saying "thank you" to the Harbour residents. Please note public viewing areas at the beaches fill up quickly with very limited parking.
hhboatparade.org
INLAND EMPIRE
Christmas Tree Lighting
December 5
Civic Center Park
Santa is stopping by to light the Town's Christmas Tree! Warm goodies will be given away, holiday entertainment will fill the air and don't forget to take your picture with Santa.
applevalley.org
VENTURA COUNTY
Christmas on the Farm
December 2 - December 25
Underwood Family Farms
3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark
Fun for the whole family including an animal center, holiday photo-ops, tractor-drawn wagon rides, a holiday store, visits with Santa, arts & crafts, sleigh rides with their draft horses, a holiday train, and more!
underwoodfamilyfarms.com
SAN DIEGO COUNTY
Holidays at Legoland
November 18 - January 7
Legoland California
One Legoland Drive, Carlsbad
Your favorite holiday characters Santa, the Toy Solider and Gingerbread Man are back and ready for socially distanced meet-and-greets. Head over to Fun Town where there's a 30-foot, fully decorated LEGO Christmas tree with over 400 LEGO ornaments. And as the day winds down, the tree gets a-twinklin' to holiday tunes at the Holiday Light Show.
legoland.com
If you know of a great holiday event, share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram using #abc7eyewitness!