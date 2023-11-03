Holiday events in Southern California

395 Santa Monica Place, Santa MonicaSanta Monica Place will offer an array of festive activities for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season. Santa Claus will be in town and available for photos Nov. 19-Dec. 24. Visitors and shoppers can also catch special performances by the dancing sensation, Santa Monica Beach Belles, and acapella performances by the Oceanaires. Bring your furry friend to a special pet night and "sit" for a photo with Santa on Dec. 14 & 15.