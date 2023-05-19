LAPD searching for boy believed to be victim of possible parental abduction

Los Angeles police are searching for a boy they believe may be a victim of a parental abduction in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif (KABC) -- Los Angeles police are searching for a boy they believe may be a victim of a parental abduction in Hollywood.

AIR7 HD was above the 1500 block of Vine in Hollywood where an active investigation was underway.

According to LAPD, officers received a call just after 8 a.m. about a woman in distress.

She had allegedly been strangled and had injuries to her neck, police said. An ambulance was later requested.

Soon after, LAPD issued a crime broadcast about the missing boy, who officers say was last seen in a grey 2019 4-door vehicle carrying two occupants. The exact make and model wasn't immediately released.

The boy, whose age is currently unknown, is an African American boy with black hair and black eyes. He's just over 2 feet tall and weighs about 23 pounds, police said.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing a mouse onesie with grey dinosaur-printed pants and black shoes.

The suspect was last seen heading toward the Van Nuys area. Details regarding the relationship between the suspect, woman and boy were not released by police.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.