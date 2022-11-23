Turkey giveaway in Inglewood feeds thousands ahead of Thanksgiving with help from Rams, Chargers

The drive-thru event was equipped to serve 2,500 Inglewood residents with not only turkeys, but also sides and fresh produce.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The city of Inglewood's held its 8th annual turkey giveaway event Tuesday, making it the third year in a row it was hosted at Hollywood Park with SoFi Stadium as the backdrop.

"This is a huge help for a lot of families and I think it reminds us to give back when we do have it," said David Mendoza, an Inglewood resident.

More than 150 community and corporate volunteers woke up bright and early Tuesday morning to make sure the event operated smoothly. Inglewood city officials showed up as well as players from both the Los Angeles Chargers and Rams.

"This is our home. This is why we built a stadium here. This is the area that we wanted to build up and this is the place that we call the Rams house," said Micahel Hoecht, a defensive lineman for the Rams. "So, whether that's at SoFi Stadium or the Inglewood community in general, we're here to support them, they're here to support us."

The drive-thru event was prepared to serve 2,500 Inglewood residents with not only turkeys, but also sides and fresh produce. People driving through said they appreciate events like this and said there's a real need for them.

"A lot of families that are struggling don't have like certain incomes that can properly feed their family, so it's good to give back to your community," said Gina Jasmine, another Inglewood resident who came to pick up a turkey from the event.

Inglewood residents said they love how events like this foster a sense of community.

"It builds community," said Claudia Thompson, another Inglewood local who drove through the event. "Even though we were in our cars, we were still kind of a flowing and saying 'Hi' to people so you get to meet your neighbors."

