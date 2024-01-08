What to know and how to prepare for the latest freeze warnings in SoCal

UPLAND, Calif. (KABC) -- It's a bone-chilling start to the week in Southern California as parts of the region have been placed under a freeze warning.

Temperatures were expected to be so cold in the overnight hours Tuesday morning that the National Weather Service issued a freeze warning for the Santa Clarita Valley, Calabasas and the western San Fernando Valley. The warning will be in place from 1 to 10 a.m. Tuesday.

A freeze warning was also issued for parts of the Inland Empire from 1 a.m. to 9 a.m. Monday. The same advisory will be in place Tuesday for the region spanning from south of Hemet to Lake Elsinore, according to the NWS.

Residents were urged to protect sensitive plants and give themselves extra time in the morning to defrost vehicle windshields.

Russ Lepper, owner of Sunshine Growers Industry in Eastvale, also stressed shielding sensitive plants from the cold.

"Don't prune your plants this time of year unless it's roses or fruit trees - they're fine, they'll take the cold," Lepper said.

The NWS Sunday evening also reminded the public to be mindful of pets sensitive to the cold.

Outdoor plumbing could also be at risk of damage in the Inland Empire where temperatures could drop to as low as 27 degrees, according to the NWS.

"Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold," the NWS said. "To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly."

It's also important residents know how to shut off the water in case pipes burst - never try to thaw a pipe with an open flame or a torch.

The cool weather was expected to continue through Tuesday, but the gusting winds that have been impacting the area were expected to weaken. A slight warming trend was anticipated by midweek.

"Another disturbance sliding south across the state will graze us on Thursday with another chance of rain and snow showers, and gusty westerly winds over the coastal waters, mountains and deserts," according to the NWS. "Aside from Thursday, fair, dry and cooler than average weather will prevail into the weekend."

City News Service contributed to this report.