LAPD says 2 shootings of 2 Jewish men in Pico-Robertson neighborhood linked

PICO-ROBERTSON, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two Jewish men were shot while leaving different synagogues in the Pico-Robertson section of Los Angeles within two days and police now say they believe the incidents were related.

The LAPD is not calling the two incidents hate crimes at this point but say they believe the same suspect is responsible for both shootings.

The incidents have the Jewish community in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood on edge.

One shooting happened Wednesday morning in the 1400 block of Shenandoah Street. A Jewish man in his 40s wearing a yarmulke was walking to his car when someone shot him and then drove away, police say.

The other happened Thursday morning a block away at the intersection of Pickford and Bedford streets. A Jewish man in his 70s was shot at by a suspect from inside a vehicle.

In both cases, the men had left synagogues on Pico Boulevard before they were shot.

Both victims are expected to survive.

Police initially had different descriptions of the suspects in the two shootings but late Thursday they said they believe it was the same individual. The suspected gunman is described only as a man with a mustache and goatee driving a possible white compact vehicle.

Residents of the Jewish community said they believe the men were targeted for their religion.

"There's no way this is a coincidence," said local resident Shiva Mehrannia. "In a very Jewish neighborhood, both men leaving synagogues, possibly with a kippah on their head. I mean, you do the math. I think it's pretty clear."

The shootings have residents worried for their own safety.

"I usually take walks on Shabbat on Saturdays," said Yael Mehrannia. "It's the whole community - we walk to synagogue, we walk to our friends' houses. This week I'm telling my family I think we should stay home."

The LAPD says it is contact with local religious and community leaders and is providing a more visible police presence in the area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said it is also providing more patrols around synagogues and Jewish centers.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call LAPD at 1-877-LAPD-24-7 or provide anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.