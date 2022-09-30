K-Pop Festa at USC celebrates increasingly popular music genre

Korean pop music is a global phenomenon with millions of dedicated fans worldwide. USC recently held the first ever K-Pop Festa, an event celebrating and showcasing this increasingly popular genre.

"I think that's the million dollar question. I think everybody wants to know, what's bringing so many different people in from so many different areas?" said Hye Jin Lee, Clinical Asst. Professor, USC Annenberg School of Communication. "It is not just about music. There are stories behind it."

Professor Lee developed and teaches a K-Pop course at USC, and helped launch its first, K-Pop Festa. Lee observed, 'It's one thing to talk about K-Pop and its popularity with fans, but it's another to really see K-Pop being accepted at a college campus.

The event featured concerts and panel discussions with PhD candidates and industry leaders. Becky Pham studies how young people, children, and families interact with pop-culture. She's been a fan of K-Pop since growing up in Vietnam in the late 90's.

"I just hope by having these inclusive and diverse forums we are able to have a diverse conversation about K-Pop,' said Pham. "

Fans say another component is the connections they make with the artists and each other.

Following a K-Pop cover band contest, there were performances by Korean actress and singer Kim Sejeong and K-Pop group Kingdom.

The K-Pop Festa was hosted alongside several Korean cultural groups and agencies.

Professor Lee says it's very meaningful to see Asian American students on campus excited. And sees this Festa as a preview of years to come.

"I think is very meaningful and exciting," said Lee. "It's a new chapter for sure."