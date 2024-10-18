Woman found fatally shot in front yard of La Puente home; suspect at large

LA PUENTE, Calif. (CNS) -- Sheriff's homicide detectives Thursday were investigating the fatal shooting of a woman in La Puente.

The shooting was reported at 11:43 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of Fickewirth Avenue, east of North Hacienda Avenue, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.

"Deputies located a female in the front yard of a residence suffering from a gunshot wound," the sheriff's department said in a statement.

The woman was taken to a hospital, where she died. Information on her identity was not immediately available. No arrests were reported.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.