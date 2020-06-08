More protests are planned throughout Southern California on Monday, one day after an estimated 50,000 people turned out in Hollywood for a peaceful demonstration over the death of George Floyd.
Protesters filled the streets for blocks during the protest sponsored by Black Lives Matter rapper YG, who spread the word on social media. At one one point, the massive march extended all the way to West Hollywood.
Thousands more are also expected to participate in four Southern California funeral processions and a memorial service honoring George Floyd on Monday. The processions, each led by a hearse, will start in South L.A., Long Beach, Santa Ana and Reseda.
Here a handful of scheduled protests set to take place throughout the day:
11 a.m. at LAPD Headquarters at 100 W. 1st Street
11 a.m.-5 p.m. in Highland Park, Campus Road and York Boulevard
12:15 p.m. in San Bernardino, Public Defenders March at 247 W 3rd Street
Noon in Sherman Oaks at Sherman Oaks Galleria
Noon in South Pasadena, peaceful standing protest for justice at Fair Oaks and Mission
1 p.m.- 3 p.m. in Watts, peace march starting at Freedom Plaza Watts, 9901 S. Alameda
4 p.m. in Santa Ana, peaceful protest starting at Sasscer Park
Peaceful demonstrations set to continue Monday in Los Angeles, across Southern California
