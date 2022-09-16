New LADWP program offers $225 rebate on energy-efficient AC units for low-income residents

Plus, there's a new payment program called Level Pay, which allows customers to smooth out their bills across 12 months.

The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power introduced a new program called Cool LA, which increases rebates from $75 to $225 for energy-efficient AC units for low-income customers.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A new program is helping low-income Los Angeles residents stay cool during Southern California's brutal heatwaves and it includes getting easier access to more affordable air conditioning units.

Cool LA - an initiative created by the city of L.A. and the Department of Water and Power - is designed to help customers manage the impacts of extreme heat, especially those living in low-income neighborhoods.

Residents who qualify are eligible for a rebate of up to $225 on the purchase of select air conditioners (with a limit of two units) through the LADWP Marketplace.

The new rebate amount is $150 more than its previous amount of $75.

Plus, there's a new monthly payment program called Level Pay, which allows customers to smooth out their summer bills across twelve (12) monthly payments, according to LADWP.

This includes any past due balances.

The city and LADWP announced the program at a special event in Panorama City in which several eligible families and seniors received free portable AC units.

"I feel so happy, so happy," said Rosario Medina, who lives in North Hollywood. "I have a room and it's not air conditioned at all, so I'm very happy with that."

Residents who qualify for the program can sign up for the rebate and new level pay by visiting the LADWP's website.

"It's going to be nice, you know? They're going to help us a lot because my bill is so high," said Medina.