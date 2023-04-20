Laguna Beach police are looking for man accused of trying to murder ex-girlfriend

Laguna Beach Police officers are looking for a man accused of attacking and trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach police officers are looking for a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Charles Kelley is accused of attempted murder.

They say he attacked his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday morning at a home on Tahiti Avenue, near Thurston Middle School.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, and has since been released.

Officers claim Kelley burglarized the home the night before he allegedly attacked the woman.

Kelley is driving an unknown vehicle at this time. He is 6 foot 1, 200 pounds.

If you encounter Kelley or know of his whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.