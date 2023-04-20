  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Laguna Beach police are looking for man accused of trying to murder ex-girlfriend

By KABC logo
Thursday, April 20, 2023 8:15PM
OC man accused of trying to murder ex-girlfriend is on the loose
EMBED <>More Videos

Laguna Beach Police officers are looking for a man accused of attacking and trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

LAGUNA BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- Laguna Beach police officers are looking for a man accused of trying to kill his ex-girlfriend.

Charles Kelley is accused of attempted murder.

They say he attacked his ex-girlfriend on Wednesday morning at a home on Tahiti Avenue, near Thurston Middle School.

The woman was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition, and has since been released.

Officers claim Kelley burglarized the home the night before he allegedly attacked the woman.

Kelley is driving an unknown vehicle at this time. He is 6 foot 1, 200 pounds.

If you encounter Kelley or know of his whereabouts, contact 9-1-1 or the Laguna Beach Police Department at 949-497-0701.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW