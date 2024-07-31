Attempted murder investigation underway at apartment building in downtown LA

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

AIR7 was above the scene Wednesday just after 12 p.m. and captured several police vehicles outside the building on S. Hill Street near Pico Boulevard as crime-scene tape cordoned off a large portion of the sidewalk.

Detectives were also seen looking through the balcony of an apartment.

Details are limited, but police confirmed the victim is a woman.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.