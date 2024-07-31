WATCH LIVE

Los AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Attempted murder investigation underway at apartment building in downtown LA

KABC logo
Wednesday, July 31, 2024 8:04PM
Este artículo se ofrece en Español
Attempted murder investigation underway at apartment building in DTLA
An attempted murder investigation is underway at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

DOWNTOWN LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An attempted murder investigation is underway at an apartment building in downtown Los Angeles.

AIR7 was above the scene Wednesday just after 12 p.m. and captured several police vehicles outside the building on S. Hill Street near Pico Boulevard as crime-scene tape cordoned off a large portion of the sidewalk.

Detectives were also seen looking through the balcony of an apartment.

Details are limited, but police confirmed the victim is a woman.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more details become available.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW