Encino families who witnessed Maui fires describe devastation: 'It looked like a war zone'

ENCINO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Two families from Encino who were vacationing on Maui when the deadly wildfires broke out are recalling the moment things took a disastrous turn and are now doing everything they can to help the victims.

"Seeing fire devastation is like going into a war-torn country that had been bombed," said Deanna Lamphere.

Lamphere and Ranya Moizel along with their families returned to Los Angeles over the weekend. They were shocked and heartbroken to see the devastation in the town of Lahaina since they were forced to shelter in place at their hotel for several days.

"We sobbed in the car ... It looked like a war zone," said Moizel.

The families had been without power and cell service for several days and their only access to the outside world was atop a nearby hill.

"We still couldn't comprehend that everywhere around us was burning or in rubble," said Lamphere. "We started hearing stories of people jumping into the ocean."

As the staff at their resort began collecting water in buckets and bathtubs and rationing food, the families did whatever they could to help, especially for the workers who lost everything they had. The families left behind all of their toiletries, medicine, shoes, and clothes.

"They were so kind," said Moizel as she held back tears. "I've never seen kindness like that. They just lost their home and they are coming up to us to ask if we need anything."

The families are pleading with everyone to help in anyway the can, saying the need truly is extensive.