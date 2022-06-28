drowning

Lake Elsinore drowning victim identified as 9-year-old Palmdale boy

Dante Clark's body was recovered Sunday afternoon, hours after the young swimmer's disappearance prompted an extensive search.
EMBED <>More Videos

Lake Elsinore drowning victim identified as 9-year-old Palmdale boy

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- The boy who drowned in Lake Elsinore Sunday has been identified as 9-year-old Dante Clark of Palmdale.

Clark's body was recovered Sunday afternoon, hours after the young swimmer's disappearance prompted an extensive search, authorities said.

Riverside County Sheriff's Department deputies responded shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a report of a possibly drowning child near the 32000 block of Riverside Drive, a spokesperson for the agency told ABC7.

Clark was initially reported to have been swimming in the lake with his family, who later saw him struggling to stay afloat, the spokesperson said, adding that family members attempted to help the child but lost sight of him.

In a news release, the Sheriff's Department later added more details about how the incident unfolded.

"Deputies were informed several juveniles were playing near the docks on Launch Pointe Beach when two began having difficulties swimming," the statement said. "One of the juveniles was brought to shore by a bystander, but the other juvenile went under the water."

According to authorities, Clark did not resurface and several bystanders began to search the water.

A sheriff's aviation unit joined the search from the air while a dive team scoured the water for Clark.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lake elsinoreriverside countysearchdrowningchild deathwater rescueswimmingmissing boysearch and rescuemissing childrenmissing swimmermissing personriverside county sheriff's departmentdeath investigation
Copyright © 2022 KABC Television, LLC. All rights reserved.
DROWNING
Actress Mary Mara dies at 61 after drowning in river: police
Reseda mother pleads not guilty to killing her 3 children
Cops probed after video shows response to man's drowning death
Laura Day speaks out on drowning murder of her stepson
TOP STORIES
Man killed in violent hit-and-run in Canoga Park
Woman dies after being shot on 710 Freeway in Long Beach
LAPD breaks up multiple street-racing takeovers this weekend
Mysterious lights spotted in sky over San Diego
At least 46 people found dead in 18-wheeler in San Antonio
3 deaths reported after Amtrak train traveling from LA derails
Jan. 6 panel to hold surprise hearing, present new evidence
Show More
Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell to be sentenced Tuesday
Video: Giuliani slapped on back inside supermarket, worker arrested
2 states battle abortion trigger laws; pharmacies limit Plan B sales
Roe decision will send more women seeking abortions to LA, study says
4th of July fireworks in Southern California: Where to watch
More TOP STORIES News