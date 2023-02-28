Teenager walks 12 miles in rain to honor fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun

Thirteen-year-old Jesse Ramirez marched 12 miles in the rain to honor Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun, who was killed after responding to a domestic violence call in January.

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. (KABC) -- Thirteen-year-old Jesse Ramirez walked 12 miles in Sunday's downpour to honor fallen Riverside County Sheriff's Deputy Darnell Calhoun.

Calhoun died on Jan. 13 after being shot as the first deputy on the scene of a domestic violence call at the suspect's home in the Lakeland Village community near Lake Elsinore.

Ramirez walked from the Murrieta Police Department to the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station while carrying the U.S. flag.

When Ramirez arrived at the Lake Elsinore Sheriff's Station, he met with some of Calhoun's coworkers over pizza before saluting a memorial for the fallen deputy.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Office said they were grateful for Ramirez's tribute.

The suspect accused of shooting and killing Calhoun, Jesse Navarro, 43, has been charged with first-degree murder, a count of attempted murder, related firearm enhancements, and the special circumstance allegations of murder of a peace officer and discharge from a motor vehicle.

Navarro could face the death penalty if he is found guilty of the special circumstance charge, but the district attorney has not made a decision whether to pursue it yet. Additionally, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered a moratorium on the death penalty in 2019.