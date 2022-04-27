$18.8M settlement reached in fatal West LA Lamborghini crash involving teen driver

Monique Muñoz was driving home from work on Feb. 17, 2021 when her sedan was struck by a speeding black Lamborghini, authorities said.
In October, the 17-year-old driver of the Lamborghini was sentenced to nine months of what was described as a "rigorous juvenile camp" in addition to four years of probation.
On Wednesday, lawyers for Muñoz announced what they call "one of the largest settlements in California history for a single plaintiff in a wrongful death case."
"Today is a significant milestone because the Muñoz family can finally get some closure for this horrific tragedy," attorneys said in a statement. "The family faced numerous hurdles from both private insurance companies and the LA District Attorney's office, and experienced the harsh realities of racism and bias against those from underserved communities... Today's settlement is a testament to their efforts and is a step closer to justice."
A teenage driver of a Lamborghini SUV was sentenced Thursday in connection with a West Los Angeles crash that killed a 32-year-old woman in February.
A judge handed down the sentence during a disposition hearing at the Inglewood Juvenile Courthouse. He was sentenced to nine months of what was described as a "rigorous juvenile camp" plus four years of probation.
The teenage driver's name has not been publicly disclosed because he is a minor. He had previously admitted to felony vehicular manslaughter in the case.
Muñoz's family and friends demonstrated outside of the courthouse on Aug. 10, after her uncle said a judge denied a request to remove house arrest for the teen.
"I'm looking for this kid to actually get what he deserves," Muñoz's uncle Richard Cartier said at the time. "He murdered my niece and he had no remorse for any life of any kind and he showed it."