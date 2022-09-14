Lancaster High School evacuated following reports of active shooter on campus

According to authorities, deputies did not find any evidence of a shooting but the school is being cleared out as a precaution.

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Deputies are conducting a search at Lancaster High School following reports of an active shooter on campus.

According to authorities, deputies did not find any evidence of a shooting but the school is being cleared out as a precaution. No injuries have been reported.

Most of the campus was cleared out after 1 p.m. Wednesday, but officers with the California Highway Patrol and Lancaster sheriff's deputies remain at the scene.

Meanwhile, parents who were alerted of the reports have since shown up at the school but are being sent to a nearby church as deputies continue their investigation.

Details surrounding the active shooter call were not immediately released.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information regarding reports of similar threats to school campuses in Fresno and Santa Barbara.