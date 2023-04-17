LAPD increases mounted patrol at Griffith Park to help protect tourists and visitors from crime

The Los Angeles Police Department's Mounted Unit has been around for years and as crime rises across the city, their help is needed now more than ever.

The LAPD Northeast division is increasing their presence in Griffith Park to help lower crime. This means there will be officers on horseback from the Metro Mounted Unit, who will not only be interacting with tourists and visitors but also providing high visibility patrol.

"They're a great public interaction tool for us but they're also great crime deterrents," explained LAPD Det. Michael Ventura. "When a crook and a criminal sees a police officer but one on a mounted unit ... they realize that's probably not someone that I want to mess with and I certainly can't' outrun."

Since Griffith Park is a popular tourist destination, it makes it an attractive spot for thieves to steal purses and passports.

Most of the horses used by LAPD are donated and on average, the working horses could have 15-year-long careers. Once they turn 20, the department begins to look for pastures to retire them.

"As far as effectiveness on patrol, well obviously, we have a height advantage, we can see distances but from the height, but we also have the terrain, we're not affected by terrain," said LAPD Sgt. Eric Rogers. "In other words, we can go through any terrain at all, whether we're up here in Griffith Park, we can go up these hills, we can transverse on the sand at Venice Beach."

So how much of a difference are these four-legged officers making?

According to LAPD data analyzed by Eyewitness News, both property and violent crime have increased since the COVID-19 pandemic years, but overall, numbers are on par with years prior to that.

The LAPD's website said the Mounted Platoon currently has 32 horses with an authorized strength of 40.

"They go through an academy, they go through a school, we've got to provide insurance, we've got to provide medical and believe it or not, we provide dental and food for these horses, just like we do for canines," Ventura said.

