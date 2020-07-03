police

What does defund the police mean for Los Angeles?

The Los Angeles City council approved a $150 million cut to the Los Angeles Police Department's budget on July 1.
By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles City Council approved a $150 million cut to the Los Angeles Police Department's budget on Wednesday, July 1.

The LAPD's original proposed operating budget for this fiscal year before the cut was about $1.86 billion dollars.

George Floyd's death has brought the topic of defunding the police to cities across the nation. The People's Budget LA, a coalition led by the Black Lives Matter Los Angeles Chapter, gave their proposal in June to cut LAPD's budget by 90%.

Now that the City Council has approved the $150 million cut, those funds will instead go toward services like mental health and housing, particularly in underrepresented neighborhoods.

The cut will not affect healthcare and pensions for LAPD officers.

Follow Gabriela on social media:

Facebook.com/abc7gabriela
Twitter.com/abc7gabriela
Instagram.com/abc7gabriela
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angeleslos angeles countylos angeles police departmentbudgetcommunity journalistlapdbudget cutsgovernmentpolice brutalitypolice
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
POLICE
LA School Police chief resigns following deep budget cuts
L.A. school board approves cuts to school police following weeks of protests
Seattle mayor orders 'occupied' area cleared, police arrive
Officers put on leave over photos tied to Elijah McClain
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom warns Californians to follow new rules
"Ask the doctor" forum: Experts answer your coronavirus questions
Highland police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed 11-year-old girl
Santa Monica, West Hollywood announce fines for mask violations
Community room at LA shelter named for Alex, Jean Trebek
Can the coronavirus live on the bottom of your shoes?
CA expands paid family leave program by two weeks
Show More
Doc Rivers ready for Orlando bubble
All OC-operated beaches will be closed during 4th of July weekend
Army disputes claims Vanessa Guillen was sexually harassed
OC health officials' error led to false COVID testing numbers
IE man posts regret over attending party, dies next day of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News