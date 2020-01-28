drug bust

Husband, wife busted with more than $4M worth of meth during traffic stop in Arizona

Ariz. -- Officials with the Arizona Department of Public Safety said a traffic stop led to the largest single meth bust in the agency's history.

On Friday, a trooper stopped a vehicle on Interstate 15 near Littlefield.

A search of the vehicle revealed 362 lbs. of methamphetamine, which has an estimated street value of more than $4 million.

Authorities identified the driver as 38-year-old Maurius Mason of Illinois, and his wife 52-year-old Julie Mason of Iowa as the passenger.

The couple has been arrested and charged with possession and transportation of a dangerous drug.

Coincidentally, in a separate traffic stop in southern Arizona that same day, authorities found 88 lbs. of meth in a vehicle.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arizonadrug bustmethamphetaminemethu.s. & worldtraffic stop
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DRUG BUST
More than 5 tons of cocaine seized in Costa Rica
$338M of cocaine seized by US Coast Guard, offloaded in San Diego
Lake Elsinore man arrested after meth, heroin seized from home
Coast Guard seizes $312 million of suspected cocaine
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Chargers players trying to prepare for season among restrictions
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
Show More
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
More TOP STORIES News