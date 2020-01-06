Society

Taxi drivers march for curbside pickup at LAX; traffic delays expected

By and ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Officials at Los Angeles International Airport urged passengers Monday to allow extra time to get to the Central Terminal Area as taxi drivers held a demonstration to demand the right to resume curbside pickups.

The activities could impact passengers until 2 p.m., airport officials said.

The drivers held a rally during the morning at the Authorized Taxicab Supervision lot before marching to the Clifton A. Moore Administration Building for a news conference in the afternoon. They walked on the sidewalk around the arrival level during the march.

Demonstrators say the pickup changes, which went into effect in October and have led to travelers going to a separate lot to catch a taxi, have led to a drastic decline in revenue.

The airport made the change to reduce congestion in the airport, but taxi drivers say the move is hurting business.

City News Service contributed to this report.
